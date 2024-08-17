Rangers P Max Scherzer plans to continue to play in 2025: 'I still see myself as able to compete and win'

Max Scherzer's second season with the Texas Rangers has been a frustrating one. The 40-year-old pitcher began the season on the injured list and after returning and making eight starts, has found himself back out of the lineup.

While it's been a difficult 2024 for Scherzer and the defending World Series champions, it probably won't be the last for the right-hander in the league. He said on Friday that he plans to pitch in 2025, no matter how the rest of this season goes health-wise.

"When I'm out there, I've been able to compete," Scherzer said via Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "I can still pitch at a high level. I look at things like my slider, which I went into the season wanting to fix, and it's been really good. I still see myself as able to compete and win."

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was acquired from the New York Mets last year and since has dealt with a torn muscle near his shoulder, a nerve issue in his arm, back issues, and arm fatigue, which is what is currently keeping him out.

Aside from the numerous ailments and his age, Scherzer is also a free agent this winter, so while he may intend to play in 2025, it may not necessarily be with the Rangers, who are currently in third place in the AL West with. 56-67 record.

Scherzer threw a "pain-free" 25-pitch bullpen on Friday and plans to throw 40 pitches on Sunday as he plots out his next return to the mound. Should that go well, it will be up to him and the team to determine whether he will require a rehab start or be physically ready to return to the Rangers' rotation.