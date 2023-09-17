Rams to reportedly make Cam Akers inactive in Week 2, could look to trade him

The biggest relationship drama in the NFL doesn't revolve around whether Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are together, it's whether Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and running back Cam Akers are going through a breakup.

The Rams will reportedly make Akers inactive for the team's Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Fox's Jay Glazer. Akers is healthy, and will reportedly miss the game due to a coach's decision. Other teams believe Akers is on the trade block, per Glazer.

Akers doesn't appear to know what's going on, saying he was confused.

I’m just as confused as everybody else. I’m blessed though 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) September 17, 2023

It's yet another disappointing development between Akers and the Rams. Akers and McVay have had a ... complicated ... relationship over the past year. Questions emerged at the start of the 2022 NFL season, when Akers got just three carries in Week 1. He received more work the next four games, but found himself inactive in Week 6 and Week 8 amid rumors the Rams were looking to trade him.

That trade never materialized. Akers returned to the Rams in Week 9 and turned in some solid games down the stretch. The Rams did little to address running back in the offseason, and it was assumed Akers would get a fair amount of work in 2023.

Fantasy managers assumed as much, taking Akers in the fifth or sixth round of most Yahoo Sports leagues.

Akers did get a lot of work in Week 1, and finished the week tied for the NFL lead with 22 carries. But that workload was deceptive. Akers was outcarried and outsnapped by Kyren Williams when the game was close. Akers got the majority of his carries when the game was decided late in the fourth quarter.

As a result, Williams saw a huge increase in his fantasy roster rate at Yahoo Sports. Williams entered the 2023 season on 5% of fantasy teams. That figure jumped to 53% after his Week 1 performance. Williams gained 52 yards on 15 carries and found the end zone twice in a 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. With Akers out, Williams will presumably handle the bulk of the carries for the Rams in Week 2.

Akers, meanwhile, will wait to see what happens. It's not the first time he's been rumored to be on the trade block. No trade materialized the last time Akers was reportedly available, and it's tough to imagine the Rams getting a ton back considering it's the second time the team has allegedly considered dealing him.

That might not matter at this point. McVay and the Rams seem intent on going in a different direction at running back. Akers will have to hope a change of scenery leads to better production. Once again, it appears Akers' time in Los Angeles is over.