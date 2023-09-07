Race for the Case Week 2: Nebraska heads to Colorado, Alabama hosts Texas & will Caleb Williams stay at USC an extra year?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for the biggest college football games in Week 2.

To start the podcast, the guys discuss the upcoming matchup between Nebraska and Colorado. How many snaps Travis Hunter can realistically play? How can Nebraska leave Boulder with a win over the surprisingly 1-0 Buffaloes?

In a recent GQ feature about his son, Carl Williams, father of USC quarterback Caleb Williams, stated that his son may not want to play for a dysfunctional team in the NFL. Carl Williams also believes that the draft system in the NFL is completely backwards and notes the possibility of Caleb returning to USC in hopes of landing on a more desirable NFL team in 2025.

The guys later turn their sights towards coaching salaries. A new study shows rising pay for coaching staffs is soon to push past a tipping point, wherein salaries for the coaches alone will soon exceed how much universities are spending for their athletic programs in total. Dan, Ross & Pat wonder how coaches can keep on complaining about this sport while their bank accounts trend in a skyward direction

Moving onto the intersection of conference realignment and cold hard cash, SMU’s boosters have bought them into the ACC with remarkable confidence. In a meeting with Jim Phillips, the Texas tycoons showed that they have the means to join the conference without receiving any TV money for the next 9 years.

To close out the show, the crew shares their picks in Race for the Case. This week features matchups between the #10 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the NC State Wolfpack, the Nebraska Cornhuskers visiting the #22 ranked Colorado Buffaloes, the #20 ranked Ole Miss Rebels at the #22 ranked Tulane Green Wave, the #23 ranked Texas A&M Aggies at the Miami Hurricanes, the #11 ranked Texas Longhorns at the #3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and as always, the guys close out with their locks of the week.

1:00 Can Travis Hunter sustain his high snap amount?

9:40 Caleb Williams may stay at USC if the team with the #1 draft pick is dysfunctional

17:30 A new study shows the payment for football coaches at colleges will exceed all athletic scholarships at a school

27:58 SMU is giving up ACC revenue & will be booster funded for 9 years

35:50 #10 Notre Dame @ NC State

37:27 Nebraska @ #22 Colorado

38:35 #20 Ole Miss @ #22 Tulane

40:15 #23 Texas A&M @ Miami

42:02 #11 Texas @ #3 Alabama

43:43 Locks of the week

47:45 The Daily Mail has stayed on the nightmare flight trail

