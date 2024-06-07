National

Quiz: Pat Sajak says goodbye to 'Wheel of Fortune,' 'Bad Boys' rides again, new 'Hunger Games' novel is on the way

By Laura Clark, Yahoo Entertainment

FILE - Vanna White, left, and Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of celebrity week on "Wheel of Fortune" in New York on Sept. 29, 2007. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file) (Peter Kramer/AP)

By Laura Clark, Yahoo Entertainment

In case you missed it, longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is saying goodbye to the game show, but a member of his family is staying onboard. The Lifetime docuseries The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson shared the real-life "nightmare" details about events surrounding the death of O.J. Simpson's ex-wife. Hunger Games fans won't have to wait too much longer for a new novel in the popular franchise.

Have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher — no judgment! — on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!