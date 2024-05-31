Quiz: Darius Rucker talks his partying days, 'Knives Out 3' reveals cast members, 'Yellowstone' actors tie the knot

In case you missed it, three-time Grammy Award-winning musician Darius Rucker got candid with readers in his new memoir, Life's Too Short, while the third installment in the Knives Out franchise, starring Daniel Craig as Southern private detective extraordinaire Benoit Blanc, has been curiously revealing its cast members one by one. Not only that, but two actors from Yellowstone celebrated their own Western-themed wedding.

Have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more — no judgment! — check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!