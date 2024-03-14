QB Desmond Ridder traded from Falcons to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore

Before last season, there was excitement about Desmond Ridder as the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback. That was cited as a reason the team didn't pursue Lamar Jackson when he was on the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Things move fast in the NFL. Ridder got his chance to start, was benched multiple times due to ineffective play, heard his new coach Raheem Morris say "If we had better quarterback play, I'm probably not standing here at this podium," watched the Falcons spend $180 million on new quarterback Kirk Cousins and then was traded.

Ridder's wild ride with the Falcons ended Thursday when the team traded him to the Arizona Cardinals for receiver Rondale Moore, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

It offers both players a fresh start after they failed to impress with their first NFL team.