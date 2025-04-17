Puka Nacua cautions 49ers against massive Brock Purdy extension: 'The window closes'

Los Angeles Rams star wideout Puka Nacua has some unsolicited advice for the division-rival San Francisco 49ers: Don't break the bank to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a massive extension.

Nacua made those comments while appearing on Julian Edelman's podcast, "Games with Names," on Wednesday. Edelman asked Nacua if he thinks Purdy will sign a contract with an average annual salary in the $50 million or above range. Nacua responded by saying he thinks something in the mid-40s is more accurate, and explained why that's the case.

"He seems like a smart guy. They have a chance to still be in their window. And I think if he goes for [$50 million annually,] the window closes, right?"

Quarterbacks who average at least $50 million annual salaries are pretty commonplace around the NFL. Ten different quarterbacks will enter 2025 with an average annual salary over $50 million in 2025. That doesn't mean they'll make $50 million next season. It means they will average at least $50 million when you divide the total number of years on their contract by the total amount of money in their contract.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads the way in that category. After signing a four-year, $260 million extension last September, Prescott has an average annual salary of $60 million over those four years. Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts are the other nine players set to average at least $50 million over the course of their contracts.

Purdy, who has gone 23-13 in three seasons as the 49ers' starting quarterback, certainly has an argument to be in that group. After being selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has played like a superstar. He's thrown for 64 touchdowns against 27 interceptions with the team, and helped lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023, where the team lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Given his draft position, Purdy has yet to receive a massive payday compared to his peers. He could be looking for an enormous pay raise in his next deal, and the 49ers have already hinted that they're willing to hand out an extension.

If the 49ers do wind up giving a deal to Purdy that exceeds a $50 million annual salary, would that really put the team in a bad spot?

At this point, you probably have to consider the source. What does Nacua have to gain from commenting on a division-rival's contract status? Personally, not much, but it never hurts to try and sow the seeds of discord among your opponents. Maybe Nacua is trying to scare the 49ers into reconsidering a deal? Maybe he's trying to make Purdy so angry that he insists on being paid more than some of the less accomplished quarterbacks in that top-10?

Maybe Nacua truly believes what he said, but that's doubtful. Nacua seems to hint at as much immediately. After turning the question back to Edelman, Nacua can't help but flash a guilty smile. He knows he's being an agent of chaos.

Whether the 49ers ink Purdy doesn't personally affect Nacua, though it could make his life miserable on the field. The 49ers are undoubtedly a better team with Purdy under center, and making him the long-term option could be massive thorn in the Rams' ability to contend in the future.

For that reason — and probably many more — it's no surprise Nacua wants those negotiations to turn sour.