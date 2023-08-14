Protestors storm green, interrupt final round of AIG Women's Open with colored flares

The final round of the AIG Women’s Open was briefly interrupted by a group of protesters on Sunday afternoon.

A group of “Just Stop Oil” demonstrators ran onto the 17th green at Walton Heath Golf Club near London shortly before the final group reached the putting surface. When the protestors got there, they lit up colored smoke flares, which made for a wild scene at the major championship.

“I just didn’t know why they were on the green,” Lilia Vu said after her win. “I didn’t want the lady to step on my line.”

The R&A said after the tournament that five people were arrested.

England’s Charley Hull, who was playing with Vu in the final group and finished in second at 8-under, was livid after the incident.

"What a bunch of idiots," Hull said, via the Telegraph .

"I suffer from asthma, but didn't have my inhaler on me and that stuff was really thick, so no it was not nice. I wasn't scared when it happened, just thought they were idiots. Someone said they are protesting about oil, but how did they get here today? Drove probably."

The "Just Stop Oil" group has been protesting throughout the United Kingdom all summer in an effort to stop the British government from expanding new oil and fossil fuels projects. Billy Horschel helped stop a similar demonstration at the British Open last month and walked a protester to police on the course at Royal Liverpool. The group interrupted Wimbledon last month and dumped confetti and puzzle pieces on the court, too.

Vu ran away with the AIG Women’s Open on Sunday. She posted a 5-under 67 and took a six-shot win over Hull and the rest of the field. It marked Vu’s second major title of the season, following her win at the Chevron Championship.