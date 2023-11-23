National

Pro-Palestinian protesters force Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to stop

By Aaron Katersky and Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News

Police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters in New York City during Thanksgiving Day parade Anadolu/Getty Images (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was temporarily paused when a group of about 30 pro-Palestinian protesters ran into the street and apparently glued themselves to the pavement of the parade route in New York City.

The protesters were demonstrating along Sixth Avenue when a handful of them jumped the barricades and ran into the street along 49th Street.

The protesters have been taken into custody, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

