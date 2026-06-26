'Pride Match' organizers highlight Seattle's inclusivity amid opposition from Iran and Egypt

SEATTLE — Seattle's stadium is expected to be brimming with rainbow flags on Friday for a World Cup match between teams representing two of the most repressive countries for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

It was just a coincidence that the city's "Pride Match" ended up as a high-stakes matchup between Iran and Egypt — with advancement from Group G still up in the air — and the move has come with plenty of pushback from both countries. But Seattle officials and its soccer community say this distinctive pairing is an opportunity to showcase the city's inclusivity as well as the common ground that can be found at the World Cup.

Jess Fishlock, captain of the National Women’s Soccer League club Seattle Reign, said this is what the World Cup is all about.

“I don’t think there is a sport that has a global event that creates unity and diversity and a bringing together of so many cultures quite like the World Cup,” she told The Associated Press on Thursday. “I think we get to see that firsthand at the Pride Match.”

Same-sex relations are illegal in Iran, where gay men have been executed on sodomy charges, while Egypt has prosecuted gay and lesbian people and suppressed outward expressions of gay pride, including rainbow flags.

The countries complained to FIFA in December about the “Pride Match” and have asked that the celebrations be canceled.

FIFA treats the rainbow flag as a statement of human rights and will allow fans to wave it inside the stadium, according to Hana Tadesse, a spokesperson for Seattle’s World Cup organizing committee.

When asked Thursday about the pride celebration, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said the team was focused on soccer.

“We are concerned with football on the pitch,” he said in Arabic. “We respect fair play and rules for everybody to abide by.”

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei made similar remarks during a news conference Thursday when asked about what will happen at Lumen Field.

“We are only going to speak about football, what a beautiful game it is, and how enjoyable it’s going to be,” Ghalenoei said in response to a reporter’s question in Farsi.

The match on Friday coincides with Seattle’s annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and Pride watch parties are planned in some neighborhoods. Over the weekend, the city will hold its popular Pride parade.

Ilona Lohrey, president and CEO of the Greater Seattle Business Association, an LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce, described Seattle as one of the most inclusive cities in the country.

“I think it gives us an opportunity to showcase who we are as a city, who we are as a people and how diversity makes us stronger,” Lohrey said in an interview.

___

[ See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here ]

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.