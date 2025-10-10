National

President Trump says he’ll impose new 100% tariff on China

By Miles Montgomery
Trump President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)
President Donald Trump announced he will impose a new massive tariff on China on Friday.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, President Trump said, “based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the U.S.A., and not other Nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying. Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software.”

