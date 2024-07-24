Predicting the top 10 offenses of 2024 | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this inaugural episode of Football 301, Yahoo Sports NFL analysts Nate Tice, Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald look ahead to the 2024 season and try to predict which teams will finish in the top ten of DVOA rankings by the end of the year.

Can Kirk Cousins and a new coaching staff elevate the Atlanta Falcons into being a top offense? Will a below average Baltimore Ravens offensive line hamper the offensive firepower of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry? Can a revitalized Los Angeles Rams offense crack the top 3 with the one-two punch of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua catching passes from Matt Stafford? But really, is next season shaping up to be a battle of last year's conference champs, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers?

(3:20) - Buffalo Bills

(13:20) - Atlanta Falcons

(17:45) - Philadelphia Eagles

(21:05) - Indianapolis Colts

(23:45) - Baltimore Ravens

(29:55) - Green Bay Packers

(35:30) - Cincinnati Bengals

(40:20) - Los Angeles Rams

(45:15) - Houston Texans

(50:25) - Miami Dolphins

(54:15) - Detroit Lions

(59:50) - Kansas City Chiefs

(64:45) - San Francisco 49ers

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts