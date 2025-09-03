Powerball jackpot reaches $1.4 billion after Labor Day drawing sees no winner

(NEW YORK) -- After there was no billion-dollar Labor Day Powerball winner on Monday, jackpot dreams are still alive as the prize money swells to a staggering $1.40 billion, per the latest update Wednesday morning.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday night, with the jackpot having an estimated cash value of $634.3 million before taxes.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing were 8, 23, 25, 40 and 53 with a red Powerball of 5. Nationwide, ten tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey (2), New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, according to Powerball.

Wednesday’s jackpot now ranks as the fourth largest in the Powerball game and the sixth largest among U.S. lottery jackpot games.

“Tonight could be the night this billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is won!” Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn said in a press release Wednesday.

While the jackpot remained elusive, nine tickets in Monday's drawing matched all five white balls to win $1 million each, with four winners in California and one each in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. Three additional tickets in Colorado, Indiana and New Hampshire doubled their prizes to $2 million by including the Power Play option.

Monday's drawing marked the 40th attempt to find a jackpot winner since May 31, 2025. The current streak approaches the record of 42 consecutive drawings, which ended with a $1.326 billion winner in Oregon on April 6, 2024.

Winners can choose between annual payments over 30 years, with a 5% increase each year, or the immediate cash option.

Powerball's history includes record-breaking prizes, with the largest being a $2.04 billion jackpot won in California in November 2022, followed by a $1.765 billion prize claimed in California in October 2023, and a $1.586 billion jackpot split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

Other notable wins include the $1.326 billion Oregon prize, the $1.08 billion California win in July 2023, and prizes ranging from $842.4 million to $754.6 million won across Michigan, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Washington.

Tickets cost $2 and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Drawings are broadcast live from Tallahassee, Florida, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and streamed on Powerball.com.

