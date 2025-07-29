Police release sketch of person of interest sought after couple killed while hiking in Arkansas park

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) -- Arkansas police have released a sketch of a person of interest sought in connection with a double homicide at Devil's Den State Park, where a married couple was found dead while hiking with their two young children over the weekend.

Arkansas State Police released a composite sketch of a man seen in Devil's Den State Park on Saturday, the day of the killings.

"Investigators have asked the public for help identifying the man so that they can question him related to a double homicide at the park," Arkansas State Police said in a press release on Monday.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and his wife, Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were killed while out hiking with their two daughters, police said. The children, ages 7 and 9, were not injured in the incident.

The suspect in the double homicide remains at large.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up and dark pants, police said. He was also wearing a dark ball cap, sunglasses and fingerless gloves and carrying a black backpack, police said.

He was seen driving a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda, with a license plate covered by tape, police said.

The suspect likely sustained an injury in the attack, police said.

Police asked anyone who visited the park on Saturday to check their photos and videos for images or footage of the suspect. Residents in the area are also asked to check their security camera footage.

All trails at Devil's Den State Park are closed until further notice.

The FBI in Little Rock confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday that it is assisting Arkansas State Police with its investigation "by providing additional manpower and specialized resources."

The Brinks had recently moved to Prairie Grove from another state, police said. The bodies of the victims were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where autopsies are scheduled to be conducted to determine the exact causes of the deaths, police said.

The children are safe and in the custody of relatives, according to police.

"The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality," the family said in a statement on Monday. "They ask that if anyone has any information at all that will help the investigation, to please contact the proper authorities immediately. Clinton and Cristen died heroes, protecting their little girls and they deserve justice. They will forever live on in all of our hearts."

