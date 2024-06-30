Pistons reportedly hiring J.B. Bickerstaff, recently fired by Cavaliers, as new head coach

The NBA coaching carousel keeps going around and around and around.

According to Yahoo Sports' Vince Goodwill the Detroit Pistons are hiring J.B. Bickerstaff to replace Monty Williams as head coach.

J.B. Bickerstaff will be the new Pistons head coach, sources tell @YahooSports. It was between Bickerstaff and former Pistons assistant Sean Sweeney, who’s in Dallas.



Woj first on the report — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 30, 2024

Bickerstaff was recently fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers after leading them to two consecutive playoff appearances.

