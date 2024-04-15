Pistons looking for president of basketball operations after worst season in franchise history

Following the worst season in franchise history, the Detroit Pistons have to make some changes.

Moving on from general manager Troy Weaver or even coach Monty Williams would appear to be under heavy consideration for team owner Tom Gores. However, Gores apparently intends to keep both for next season, albeit with some new oversight.

After a disappointing 14-68 season, the Detroit Pistons have decided to hire a new head of basketball operations (President) and will begin their search process this week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2024

The Pistons will hire a new president of basketball operations to work over Weaver in the front office, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Such a move had been in the works, according to several reports.

Gores hinted at the possibility in December while meeting with selected reporters amid a 25-game losing streak that eventually became a NBA record-tying 28-game skid.

"Change is coming, I’m just saying in terms of Monty, Troy, all of that stuff, there will be a place," said Gores, who purchased the Pistons in 2011. "But I’m all over them, and they’ll tell you that too."

"There’s a lot of accountability that has to be held," he added. "There might be additions to staff, but what’s for sure is change is coming. We are not right, right now. We have to either add, delete. We’ll be on it, and we are on it already. We will make changes. We will make them."