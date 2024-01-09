Pistons' Cade Cunningham diagnosed with knee strain, will be reevaluated in 7-10 days

The Detroit Pistons will have to make do without Cade Cunningham for a little bit.

The team announced on Tuesday that Cunningham has been diagnosed with a knee strain and will be reevaluated in 7-10 days.

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days following a left knee strain he suffered in Denver pic.twitter.com/CkfBV7LY6r — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 9, 2024

Cunningham, 22, left Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter with an unspecified knee injury, and was later ruled out. Once he left, there was immediate concern that Cunningham may have sustained a serious knee injury. But according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he avoided a significant injury (such as an ACL tear) that would have cost him the rest of the season.

That's a relief for Cunningham, who missed all but 12 games of the 2022-23 season with a stress fracture in his left shin that required season-ending surgery.

The game Cunningham left on Sunday, a 131-114 defeat, was the Pistons' 18th straight road loss this season. Late last year, the Pistons tied the NBA record for consecutive regular season losses at 28. Overall they're 3-33, having won two games at the start of the season and one game on Dec. 30 against the Toronto Raptors to halt their losing streak.