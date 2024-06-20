Photos: Putin and Kim Jong Un take a limo joyride, exchange gifts during Pyongyang summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea for the first time in almost 25 years this week as he seeks to strengthen international relationships amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

During a summit in Pyongyang on Wednesday, Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a strategic partnership agreement to strengthen their economic, military and nuclear energy ties, while also pledging mutual aid to one other if either country faces armed "aggression."

Putin called it a "breakthrough document," while Kim described the two countries as having a "fiery friendship," the closest since Soviet-era times, according to the Associated Press .

The summit comes as the U.S. and its allies have increased concerns over the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. North Korea has been accused of violating international law by transferring arms for Russia to use in its fight against Ukraine, in exchange for Russia's help with military technology. Russia and North Korea have denied breaching the international sanctions against them.

During the summit, Kim expressed his “full support” of Russia in its war against Ukraine and echoed Putin's blame on the U.S.-led allies’ "hegemonic policy" for the war in Ukraine.

After their talks, the two leaders exchanged gifts. Putin gave Kim a second Russian-made Aurus limo; the first one was gifted to Kim from the Kremlin back in February in violation of United Nations sanctions. Pictured below are the two leaders taking a ride in Kim’s new ride. The Russian leader also gifted Kim a tea set and a naval officer’s dagger.

In exchange, Kim gifted Putin with two Pungsan hunting dogs native to North Korea and artwork of Putin’s image, pictured below.