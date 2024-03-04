National

Phillies, Zack Wheeler reportedly agree to multi-year contract extension

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on September 28, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly in agreement on a multi-year contract extension that will keep the ace in Phillies pinstripes for the foreseeable future.

This story will be updated.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!