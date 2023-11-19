National

Phillies, RHP Aaron Nola reportedly agree to 7-year, $172 million deal

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts with teammates after clinching an NL Wild Card berth at Citizens Bank Park on September 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have made the first major free agent signing of the offseason. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Phillies and their homegrown starting pitcher Aaron Nola have agreed on a seven-year, $172 million deal.

This story will be updated.

