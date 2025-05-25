Phillies get 9-6 win over Athletics on Kyle Schwarber's RBI double, MLB-leading 18th HR

The Philadelphia Phillies scored three runs in the 11th inning to get a 9-6 win over the Athletics on Saturday night. Kyle Schwarber put the Phillies on top with a 2-run double off Mitch Spence and Max Lazar closed out the win, boosting Philadelphia's record to an MLB-best 34-18.

Schwarber tied Aaron Judge for the MLB lead in home runs with his 18th of the season, swatting a hanging slider from Jeffrey Springs for a 4-3 lead to lead off the sixth inning. His performance boosted his OPS to .977, ranking him fourth in the league.

The Athletics took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Nick Kurtz and 2-run double by Tyler Soderstrom. The two teams then traded runs during the next three innings, highlighted by the Athletics taking a 6-5 lead in the eighth on Brent Rooker's 12th homer of the year and Max Kepler hitting a pinch-hit home run off Mason Miller to tie the score in the top of the ninth.

Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh prevented the Athletics from getting a walkoff win in the 10th. With the bases loaded, Rooker hit a shallow fly ball to center that was caught by Marsh, who then threw out Logan Davidson at home on a play that was reviewed but upheld.

Brandon Marsh cuts down the runner at home to keep the game tied! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pWFRCZuyTA — MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2025

With the double play giving Orion Kerkering some breathing room, he intentionally walked Soderstrom then got Shea Langeliers to end the inning on a fly out to left. That set up Schwarber's big hit in the 11th and Nick Castellanos added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly that gave Philadelphia a 3-run lead.

Saturday's win was the ninth straight for the Phillies and 10th in their past 11 games. Philadelphia hasn't lost two consecutive games since late April when they lost to the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs. Since then, the team has gone 22-4 and surged to the top of the MLB standings.

The Phillies go into Sunday's series finale with the Athletics holding a 3-game lead over the Mets (31-21) in the NL East. The Mets face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the rubber match of their 3-game set on Sunday night.