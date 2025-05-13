Pete Rose, Joe Jackson removed from MLB’s banned list

Pete Rose and “shoeless” Joe Jackson have been removed from the MLB’s banned list.

This means both are eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jackson and Rose participated in gambling controversies in the pat. Rose bet on games while he was the manager of the Cincinnati Reds and Jackson participated in the infamous Black Sox scandal from the 1919 world series.

Rose died in October of 2024, while Jackson died in 1951.

Rose, also known as “Charlie Hustle,” collected 4,256 career hits and appeared in 17 All-Star games. He was the National League’s Rookie of the Year in 1963 and was the league’s MVP in 1973.

MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. issued a statement that read:

<i>“In my view, a determination must be made regarding how the phrase ‘permanently ineligible’ should be interpreted in light of the purposes and policies behind Rule 21, which are to: (1) protect the game from individuals who pose a risk to the integrity of the sport by prohibiting the participation of such individuals; and (2) create a deterrent effect that reduces the likelihood of future violations by others. In my view, once an individual has passed away, the purposes of Rule 21 have been served. Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game. Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve. Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list. </i> — MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr.

Cincinnati Reds owner Bob Castellini issued the following statement:

<i>“On behalf of the Reds and our generations of loyal fans, we are thankful for the decision of Commissioner Manfred and Major League Baseball regarding the removal of Pete Rose from the permanently ineligible list.</i> — Cincinnati Reds owner Bob Castellini