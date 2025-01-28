National

Person claiming to have Molotov cocktail, knife stopped outside Capitol

By John Parkinson, ABC News
WASHINGTON — A person claiming to have a Molotov cocktail and a knife was stopped on the East Plaza outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday, according to Capitol Police.

The individual is in custody for unlawful activities, police said.

About a dozen Capitol Police vehicles, including armored vehicles, swarmed the scene. Officers from the Capitol Police and bomb squad are also outside the nearby Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building.

This incident comes one week after a security breach at the Capitol. Last week, a Massachusetts man was found to be carrying a gun after attending a tour of the Capitol as he left the nearby Library of Congress, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

