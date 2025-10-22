National

Person arrested after driving into barricade near White House: Secret Service

By Alex Ederson and Jack Moore, ABC News
A bomb detection robot inspects a vehicle that rammed a security barricade at the White House complex on October 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Secret Service reported that one individual was arrested and that the vehicle is now deemed safe. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images
By Alex Ederson and Jack Moore, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- A person has been arrested after driving his car into a security gate near the White House on Tuesday night, the U.S. Secret Service said.

It happened at about 10:37 p.m. at a security gate at 17th and E streets southwest of the White House, the Secret Service said in a statement.
"The individual was immediately arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, and the vehicle was assessed by Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department and deemed safe," the Secret Service said in a statement. "Additional information will be provided upon conclusion of the investigation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!