Penn State head coach James Franklin joins & playoff seeding STINKS | College Football Power Hour

Penn State head coach James Franklin joins to talk the Nittany Lions’ superstars Tyler Warren and Drew Allar. He shares why Penn State values player development over adding players from the transfer portal and what’s led to his success over 11 seasons at Penn State.

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. How is 14th ranked BYU in the playoffs but 11th ranked Tennessee misses out? In a playoff where seeding doesn’t following the rankings passed down from the committee, does this system need to be reinvented before it’s even begun?

The trio preview the biggest matchups of Week 13 including a classic David vs. Goliath game between Indiana and Ohio State and a Big 12 battle of BYU at Arizona State.

(0:35) Playoff rankings reactions

(17:14) Interview with Penn State HC James Franklin

(45:17) Indiana @ Ohio State preview

(56:05) Army @ Notre Dame preview

(1:01:20) BYU @ Arizona State preview

(1:04:10) Ole Miss @ Florida preview

(1:07:46) Penn State @ Minnesota preview

