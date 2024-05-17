National

Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape to be sentenced on federal charges

By Alex Stone and Emily Shapiro, ABC News

In this screen grab from police body cam footage released by the San Francisco Police Department, Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, is shown with his assailant, David DePape, at the Pelosi home, in San Francisco, Oct 28, 2022. -- San Francisco Police Dept

By Alex Stone and Emily Shapiro, ABC News

SAN FRANCISCO — The man convicted of breaking into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacking her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer will receive his federal prison sentence on Friday.

David DePape was convicted in November 2023 for the Oct. 28, 2022, break-in and attack at the Pelosis' San Francisco home.

DePape admitted that he was looking for Nancy Pelosi to question her about Russian influence on the 2016 election and planned to hold her hostage, but only Paul Pelosi was home when he broke in.

Paul Pelosi said on the stand that DePape repeatedly asked him, "Where is Nancy?"

DePape hit Paul Pelosi, then 82 years old, with a hammer, causing major injuries, including a skull fracture.

"I'm sorry that he got hurt," DePape said at trial. "I reacted because my plan was basically ruined."

Federal prosecutors want DePape to serve 40 years for his conviction on charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape is also facing state charges, including attempted murder, and has pleaded not guilty. His state trial is set to start on May 22.

ABC News' Annie Pong, Ivan Pereira and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!