Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape to be sentenced on federal charges

SAN FRANCISCO — The man convicted of breaking into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacking her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer will receive his federal prison sentence on Friday.

David DePape was convicted in November 2023 for the Oct. 28, 2022, break-in and attack at the Pelosis' San Francisco home.

DePape admitted that he was looking for Nancy Pelosi to question her about Russian influence on the 2016 election and planned to hold her hostage, but only Paul Pelosi was home when he broke in.

Paul Pelosi said on the stand that DePape repeatedly asked him, "Where is Nancy?"

DePape hit Paul Pelosi, then 82 years old, with a hammer, causing major injuries, including a skull fracture.

"I'm sorry that he got hurt," DePape said at trial. "I reacted because my plan was basically ruined."

Federal prosecutors want DePape to serve 40 years for his conviction on charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape is also facing state charges, including attempted murder, and has pleaded not guilty. His state trial is set to start on May 22.

ABC News' Annie Pong, Ivan Pereira and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.