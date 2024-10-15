Paul George's knee 'checks out OK' as 76ers wait for further imaging, per head coach Nick Nurse

Paul George's hyperextended knee "checks out OK," according to Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse, but the 76ers are still waiting for imaging to confirm the precise nature of his injury.

Nurse provided the update from practice on Tuesday, a day after George hyperextended his knee in a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. George's knee bent awkwardly when he planted in the first half, and he did not return to play in the second half of the game.

Paul George hyperextended his left knee, per @ginamizell



Prayers 🙏



pic.twitter.com/soUSoKbqaV — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 15, 2024

The initial postgame diagnosis was a hyperextension, a vague descriptor that could include a wide range of injury outcomes. After the game, George told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he's "not too concerned" about the injury.

"I'm not too concerned going forward of what this injury is," George said. "It'll just be a little time."

On Tuesday, Nurse told reporters that George's knee is "OK," per preliminary evaluation, but that further imaging on the knee was incoming.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse gives an update on Paul George: pic.twitter.com/yLLBclIcf6 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 15, 2024

"PG was here today," Nurse said. "Got it looked at again. Everything checked out OK. They are gonna do some further imaging this afternoon to see if there's anything else."

Nurse added that Paul was in good spirits, but declined to offer a specific prognosis pending further imaging. George won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets.

"I don't have anything on anything like that until they get that part done," Nurse said when asked about a timeline for George's return. "Obviously he won't play tomorrow night. But he was never gonna play tomorrow night anyway. ... We'll have to wait and see."

George, a nine-time All-Star, arrived in Philadelphia via trade from the Los Angeles Clippers in the most significant transaction of the NBA offseason. He signed a four-year, $212 million max contract with the 76ers as part of the deal.

The 76ers acquired George to play alongside fellow All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in an effort to compete for an NBA championship. The 76ers have made the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons, but didn't advance past the second round in any of those years.

With Embiid injured (knee) for most of the second half of last season, the 76ers fell to the No. 7 seed. He returned in time for the playoffs, where Philadelphia lost in six games in the first round to the No. 2 seed New York Knicks.

Embiid is not participating in preseason games. The team offered a vague update on his health status on Sunday.

"As part of his left knee management, Joel Embiid was assessed by doctors on Thursday," a team statement reads. "Embiid is progressing well and will continue to take part in an individual treatment plan designed to best support his health and wellness for the 2024-25 season.

"He will not play in this week's preseason games. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”