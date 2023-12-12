Patrick Mahomes regrets angry reaction to officials: 'Not a great example for kids'

Patrick Mahomes' heated reaction to the officials after an offsides penalty cost the Kansas City Chiefs a huge touchdown was shocking because it was out of character.

Mahomes has done a pretty good job cultivating his image. He hasn't been in trouble off the field, he has come across as personable through his career including some relatable moments in "Quarterback" on Netflix, and is generally liked by fans who aren't sick of the Chiefs winning or the media fawning over him.

On Sunday Mahomes had a blowup. Kadarius Toney lined up offsides, which negated a spectacular go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes against the Buffalo Bills. When the Chiefs turned it over on downs, Mahomes screamed at the officials about the call coming off the field and continued it when he reached the sideline. He was still mad when he met Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at midfield and was griping, with expletives, about the holding call.

On Monday, Mahomes expressed regret about how he acted, particularly with Allen, during an interview with 610 Sports KC.

"Obviously you don't want to react that way," Mahomes said to 610 Sports KC. "I care, man. I love this game. I love my teammates. I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. But obviously, can't do that. Can't be that way toward officials or really anybody in life. So, I probably regret acting like that. More than anything I regretted the way I acted toward Josh after the game becaue he had nothing to do with it. I was still hot and emotional, but you can't do that man, Not a great example for kids watching the game."

Patrick Mahomes joined @cdotharrison on #TheDrive and explained that he regrets the way he reacted on the sideline following the offside call on Toney.



— 610SportsKC (@610SportsKC) December 11, 2023

It was a bad look. It was also unlike anything we've seen from Mahomes before. Those who are choosing to dislike Mahomes and the Chiefs will use it as justification, and those who enjoy Mahomes will probably let it slide.

It's an emotional game and was a tough loss for the Chiefs. Even Mahomes wasn't immune to airing out his frustrations at a time like that.