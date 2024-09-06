Patrick Mahomes passes Len Dawson as Chiefs' all-time leading passer in 86 fewer games

Patrick Mahomes has long established himself as the greatest quarterback in Kansas City Chiefs history.

Now he's the franchise's all-time leading passer.

With a 23-yard pass to Travis Kelce Thursday night, Mahomes passed Len Dawson for the all-time lead in Chiefs passing yards. In a testament to Mahomes' greatness and the NFL's evolution into a passing league, he reached the mark in 86 fewer games that Dawson.

Dawson — a Hall of Famer who led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 1970 — retired in 1975 having amassed 28,507 passing yards during his 14 seasons with the Chiefs. It took Dawson 183 games to reach the mark.

Mahomes passed 28,507 yards with his second-quarter strike to Kelce in Thursday's NFL opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The third-and-12 conversion under pressure from Baltimore pass rushers set up a field goal to extend Kansas City's lead to 13-7.

Patrick Mahomes now has the MOST passing yards in Chiefs franchise history 🔥#Kickoff2024 pic.twitter.com/hjjqI1G4h4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 6, 2024

Thursday was Mahomes' 97th game career game in his seventh NFL season.

In case you missed it, Mahomes is pretty good. And he's on pace now to shatter the Chiefs' career passing record alongside whatever other records he amasses over the course of his already surefire Hall of Fame career.

Like so many of Mahomes' career highlights, Kelce was on the receiving end of the record-setting throw. It was a fitting way to make his latest mark on the Kansas City record book.