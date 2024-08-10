Paris Olympics: USA's Shelby McEwen claims silver in epic high jump final

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

SAINT-DENIS — Ten years before he contended for high jump gold at the Paris Olympics, American Shelby McEwen was known for his leaping ability in a different sport.

The then-teenager won the 2014 Jordan Brand's "First to Fly" dunk contest in Las Vegas, taking off from the free-throw line, soaring through the air and finishing with an explosive one-handed dunk.

McEwen’s basketball career stalled out after two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2017, but by then he had already begun to experiment with high jump on the side as an unattached athlete. The potential that McEwen flashed started a journey that culminated on Saturday night at the Stade de France when he went head-to-head with New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr with an Olympic gold medal on the line.

Both McEwen and Kerr cleared 2.36 meters, but could not get over 2.38. They then had a decision: have a jump off or share the gold.

It went to a jump off.

If there’s still no clear winner, a jump off takes place to determine the winner, where jumpers get one more opportunity to clear the height mark — 2.38. The crossbar is then alternately lowered until only one jumper succeeds.

Neither cleared 2.38.

Down to 2.36. McEwen went first ... and missed. So did Kerr.

Then 2.34. Again, McEwen went first and missed. Kerr did not. The gold was his, claiming New Zealand's first-ever medal in high jump.