PARIS — The dynasty thrives. Victory didn’t come easy, but it still came all the same. Team USA’s women’s basketball team has won its eighth straight gold medal, defeating France 67-66 in the final competition of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. A'ja Wilson led the United States with 21 points, and the United States won only when Gabby Williams' foot was on the line for a potential game-tying three-point shot.

The floor at Bercy Arena still had scorch marks from where Steph Curry had caught fire on Saturday night, leading Team USA to a victory over France’s men’s team. The host country was no more successful in the women’s bracket, but kept the United States on edge right until the final seconds of the game.

The United States ran out a starting lineup of Chelsea Gray, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier. Jackie Young and Wilson. Perhaps it was gold-medal jitters, but neither tea was particularly sharp in the opening minutes of the game, with turnovers, poor shot selection and sloppy play marring both ends of the court.

France, by both accident and design, managed to upend the United States’ two key drivers: a smothering defense and a pass-happy offense. Early on, the French were simply faster on the offensive end than the American defense, moving the ball and cutting to the basket in a way that was downright American. At the other end of the court, France’s chaotic defense forced the United States into far too many easy early turnovers. But experience has a way of winning out, as does sheer physicality, and at the end of one quarter the United States led by 6, 15-9.

Celebrity Row on the U.S. end of the court was stacked with gold medalists, including LeBron James, Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, Scottie Pippen and Lisa Leslie. In the second quarter, they saw an American team that all too often ended up in one-on-one offensive matchups, or failed to secure defensive rebounds, and if France could have hit an open three once in awhile, the United States would have been in real trouble. As it was, France tied up the game at 20 with 4:17 remaining in the half.

With the shot clock running out and 2:45 left in the half, France’s Marine Fathoux did her best Steph Curry impression, draining a near-logo three-pointer that kept the score knotted and the hometown crowd deeply engaged. Some rough fouls and chippy defense dented the United States’ vibe, and the teams went into halftime tied at 25.

The halftime stats weren’t pretty. Wilson went 2 of 9 from the field in the first half and 2 of 4 from the line; Stewart shot even worse percentage-wise at 1 of 6. Overall, Team USA shot 29 percent, France 28 percent. The key stat: France scored 12 points off the Americans’ 13 first-half turnovers.

The second half began much the same way the first half ended — with France out-hustling the United States, and the Americans missing easy shots in the paint and putbacks. France scored the first 10 points of the second half to force the United States into an early stop-the-bleeding timeout and rapid desperation mode.

Plum finally got the United States on the board nearly four minutes into the second half with a three-pointer, and Wilson turned a steal into a fast break layup seconds later to restore a bit of sanity to the United States sideline. Soon afterward, Plum poured in another 3, and in just over a minute the United States had cut France’s lead from 10 to 2.

And then, the inevitable happened. The United States’ shots began to fall, France began to struggle, and with 2:31 remaining in the third, Collier erased the last of France’s lead. Collier put the U.S. up 41-40, with a wide-open under-the-basket layup that the Americans hadn’t been able to lock down all afternoon. The third quarter ended with the United States up 45-43 after a 20-8 run.

With gold on the line, the fourth quarter turned physical, with players from both teams colliding and ending up hitting the floor, hard. France held a two-point lead with 4:35 remaining, and the game was tied with less than four minutes remaining. The United States took the lead for good on a Stewart free throw with 3:45 left, shrugging off several more French attacks.

Sunday’s victory brings to a close yet another remarkable run for the United States women’s team. Heading into the gold medal game, Team USA won every game by double digits, and the steep third-quarter deficit that the Americans overcame is a testament to the team's resilience.

The United States women’s team has not lost a game since falling in the semifinals in Barcelona to a Unified Soviet Union Team on August 5, 1992. Only three members of the U.S. team — Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas and Brittney Griner — were even alive when that loss happened. No American under the age of 32 has ever seen the United States’ women’s team lose a game in the Olympics.

This latest gold medal also has an important symbolic impact on these Games. It’s the 40th gold medal earned by the United States, tying Team USA with China for the most golds earned by any country. Team USA holds a significant edge in total medals, leading China 125-91.

For the Team USA women’s team, there’s no reason to think this gold medal trend won’t continue well into the foreseeable future. Women's basketball doesn't quite have the international dispersal of talent that the men's game does. So the United States will be prohibitive favorites to win another gold headin into Los Angeles 2028 ... but games like this gold medal one will likely keep the Americans from assuming that the medal is theirs before the Olympics begin.