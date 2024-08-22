Parents reveal how bounce houses can turn dangerous

NEW YORK — Inflatable structures like bounce houses and moonwalks are staples at children's birthday parties and summer carnivals. Despite the fun they bring, the wind can make them dangerous -- it's something multiple families found out the hard way this year.

Shock and chaos ensued as families rushed for cover at an Alabama work picnic last Saturday, when strong winds swept away an inflatable slide during a severe thunderstorm.

"I've never seen a bounce house take off like that," witness Joshua Cofield said. "It was just a crazy, freak accident. I was shocked. I was not expecting it because from where I was at, I could not see the bounce house, but when it came into the frame, it blew my mind."

Cofield and other witnesses stated that the two inflatables knocked over by the storm each had four to six stakes to secure them to the ground, but even that wasn't enough.

Experts from safety group Weather to Bounce say all inflatables should have stakes firmly planted in the ground, along with sandbags to weigh them down.

Saturday's incident just one of many weather-related incidents involving large inflatables, which can cause serious injury and even death.

In April, a bounce house incident in Casa Grande, Arizona, killed a 2-year-old child. Another child was injured when the inflatable was carried away by the wind and landed in a neighboring lot.

Also in April, a Victorville, California, family experienced some turbulent weather that created a frightening scene. A video captured a dust devil forming in their backyard and whipping a bounce house high into the air while children were playing in the pool.

"It was very dangerous," homeowner Yvonne Iribe said.

A University of Georgia study found that wind-related bounce house accidents injured at least 479 people and killed 28 worldwide from 2000 to 2021, with those numbers only rising since.

Wendy and Mitch Hammond spoke out about a horrifying incident that befell them in July 2019, after their kids Lizzy, Danny and Abby were invited to a birthday party in Reno, Nevada. The festivities included an inflatable bounce house and slide.

A sudden gust of wind lifted both inflatables into the air -- Lizzy, Danny and the birthday boy were trapped inside the bounce house.

"It flew over me and as I stood up is when I turned and saw the bounce house up in the power lines hanging there," Wendy Hammond said.

She recalled the family trying to get the bounce house down.

"It was out of reach. First responders get there. And they had too short of a ladder on their fire truck," she said. "So then we all had to wait. While you're screaming up at the bounce house, trying to see which kid you can hear."

Rescuers reached the children and the boys were treated for minor injuries. However, 9-year-old Lizzy did not survive.

"It was blunt force trauma to the spine," Mitch Hammond said. "And at that point, we decided to put her on life support and tried to harvest what we could to help other kids."

Days later, family and friends honored Lizzy's life with an emotional honor walk at the hospital.

The Hammonds now operate the Lizzy Hammond Foundation, to educate and advocate for legislative change. What gives them peace is knowing their late daughter's organs gave life to others.

"I would like her legacy to be that she saved three kids, you know?" Mitch Hammond said. "So she still was a giver all the way to the very end."

