Palm Springs bombing suspect appears to have posted bomb tests on YouTube

PALM SPRINGS, CA — Guy Bartkus -- the lone suspect in a fatal car bombing that took place outside of a fertility center in Palm Springs, California, on May 17 -- appears to have operated multiple social media accounts where he posted videos of homemade explosive devices and messages pointing to his plans.

Law enforcement officers are reviewing the accounts, which are believed to have been operated by Bartkus, a source familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

A snapshot of a YouTube channel, titled "Indict Evolution," was saved to an online archive before the channel was taken off the platform.

The archive contains videos dating back at least six years and pointing to an interest in experimenting with homemade explosives and chemicals.

Several videos show what appear to be tests of homemade explosive devices.

Other videos suggested an interest in radioactive materials, with titles like "Uranium ore next to Geiger counter" and "Thorite from thorium mine."

A spokesperson for YouTube, when asked about the account "Indict Evolution," said, "We terminated channels associated with the suspect."

The channel was no longer available as of Sunday.

The spokesperson added that the accounts had been removed for violating the platform's policy on violent extremism.

One of the videos from the YouTube account was shared on May 12 to a controversial message board dedicated to suicide. The account that shared the YouTube video there went by the same username that law enforcement believes belonged to Bartkus, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

On May 5, a post on that account mentioned a failed suicide attempt involving drugs and a homemade explosive device.

On Thursday, that account posted again, detailing disturbing plans for a death by carbon monoxide poisoning. In a follow-up post, the user referred to "some extra drama that I probably shouldn't say haha."

The suspect was identified on Sunday afternoon as 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus of Twentynine Palms, which is located about 50 miles from Palm Springs, according to Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office.

Bartkus is believed to be the person found dead next to the detonated vehicle, Davis said.

The fertility clinic near the blast, the American Reproductive Centers of Palm Springs, said in a statement that its staff members, as well as eggs, embryos and reproductive materials, were unharmed in the blast.

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.

