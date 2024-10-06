Packers QB Jordan Love threw one of the worst interceptions you'll ever see

In the moment, maybe it seemed like a good idea for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love to blindly throw a pass underhanded from the back of his own end zone.

As it turns out, it was not a good idea.

Love threw an interception that he isn't going to be looking forward to seeing during the Packers' next film session. Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Byron Young was coming off the edge and Love saw him too late. Young hit Love, who started stumbling. Instead of taking the safety, Love's instincts were to flip the ball forward.

That ended up in disaster. Rams cornerback Jaylen McCollough had a gift of an interception and returned it 4 yards for a score.

CHAOS IN LA! Jordan Love tries to avoid a safety, but the Rams get a 3-yard pick 6! pic.twitter.com/y5MODC2Irz — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024

Not ideal. The Packers were tied 7-7 when Love lost his mind and handled the Rams a touchdown. Love has shown he's a talented quarterback and has a $55 million per year deal to prove it, but every quarterback is bound to have a terrible blooper here and there. The best thing that can be said about Love's pick-6 is he probably won't have a worse play this season.