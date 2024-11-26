Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton hits season-high 9 3-pointers in 114–110 win over Pelicans

Following last season's run to the Eastern Conference finals, the Indiana Pacers were off to a disappointing 7–10 start coming into Monday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

One of the reasons for the Pacers' sluggish play has been the performance of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Amid reports that he's struggled with hamstring and back injuries, Haliburton has averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 assists, far below last season's 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game.

However, if injuries have been holding the two-time All-Star back, he may have finally broken through in Monday's 114–110 win over New Orleans. Haliburton hit a season-high nine 3-pointers (shooting 9-for-18 from 3) and scored 34 points with 13 assists and three steals.

That's one short of his best point total this season, which was 35 against the New York Knicks on Nov. 10.

Haliburton hit his 7th 3PM of the game and got the stamp of approval from @CaitlinClark22 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Md9eAypn3M — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2024

Since scoring only four points in a 130–113 loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 20, Haliburton has scored a combined 73 points in his past three games (an average of 24.3) and shot 46% (18-for-39) on 3s. The Pacers have now won two straight after losing three in a row and five of their past eight.

Following Monday's game, Haliburton admitted to reporters that he was frustrated by his play and basketball was getting into "job territory," which led to bad energy on the court.

Tyrese Haliburton just laid a whole lot out there about what the early part of the season has been like. Got going for like 10 minutes there. Said the frustration did get to him and basketball started to get into "job territory," and he's reminded himself of the joy he has ... — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) November 26, 2024

"I think what I just have to keep is my joy for the game of basketball," Haliburton said, via Tony East. "Everyone wants to say be happy, have fun. That's hard to do when you're losing."

Myles Turner added 17 points and nine rebounds in the Pacers' win, while Pascal Siakam scored 14 with seven rebounds and seven assists. Quenton Jackson scored 12, shooting 4-for-6 on 3-pointers.

The Pelicans were led by Trey Murphy III's 24 points, followed by CJ McCollum's 23. Elfrid Payton dished out 21 assists, the highest total in a game since Haliburton notched 23 assists last season and tied for ninth all-time.