Over 100 juveniles attend massive boozy house party at school principal's home: Police

COCOA BEACH, FL — An elementary school principal has been arrested after allegedly throwing a massive boozy house party for over 100 juveniles, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Jan. 19 when authorities from the Cocoa Beach Police Department responded to a home after reports of a large house party and “observed over 100 juveniles at the residence in matching t-shirts, many of whom were consuming alcohol that was later learned to be available in coolers at the residence," according to a statement from the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

The homeowner was quickly identified to be Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, the principal of nearby Roosevelt Elementary School, police said.

“While officers were investigating the party, a juvenile was located on the front lawn experiencing an alcohol related medical event,” authorities said in their statement regarding the party. “The juvenile was so heavily intoxicated that Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) had to respond to treat them.”

“During this time, the homeowner, Hill-Brodigan, was seen by officers in the driveway of her residence turning off the outside lights and entering her residence, causing BCFR to auxiliary lighting on their vehicle to treat the juvenile,” police continued. “Additionally, a traffic stop was conducted near the residence resulting in the arrest of the juvenile driver for DUI.”

Another intoxicated adult female -- later identified as Karly Anderson, a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School -- was also identified as being at the party, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Numerous juveniles and their parents were interviewed by police in the days after the incident and an arrest was obtained for Hill-Brodigan on charges of child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and holding an open house party, police said.

Anderson was also arrested and charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The school has yet to issue a statement regarding the party and the investigation remains open.

