Oscar Mayer is going vegan with their latest hot dog

For the first-time ever, the Kraft Heinz-owned brand is going plant-based with two new versions of its hot dog and sausage it says offer a “smoky, savory taste and thick, juicy bite” that mirror its regular versions. The products, called Oscar Mayer “NotHotDogs” ($5.99) and “NotSausage” ($7.99), roll out nationwide later this year.

It’s a continuation of its partnership with the plant-based foods company NotCo. to expand Kraft’s plant-based portfolio in response to the growing hunger among American consumers for “better-for-you” products. In the past year, the company rolled out a vegan boxed Mac & Cheese, mayonnaise and vegan cheese slices.

The brand is doubling down on a segment, however, that isn’t as popular as plant-based dairy: Plant-based meat sales fell 9% in 2023 to nearly $886 million, according to figures provided to CNN from research firm NIQ.

Sinking sales have sparked troubles for pioneers, like Beyond Meat, which also has sausage products. The once-trendy plant-based meat company has faced falling demand and ballooning costs in recent years.

Beyond Meat last week said it was going to cut costs and transition to a “leaner operating structure” during its earnings report, however, it didn’t specify whether that might include additional layoffs following a 19% workforce cut late last year.

Despite the setbacks, there’s still a lot of “consumer interest in healthier and more sustainable food options” indicating opportunities for growth, Sherry Frey, vice president of Total Wellness at NIQ, told CNN.

Frey said that recent innovations in plant-based meat products, such as improving taste, texture and expanding options (i.e. including more protein per serving), “could entice new and lapsed consumers back to the category.”

Taste, in particular, is a pain-point that Oscar Mayer acknowledged in its press release, writing that other plant-based hot dogs and sausage remain “underdeveloped and under-consumed” because of consumers’ “disappointment in existing offerings’ taste and texture.

©2024 Cox Media Group