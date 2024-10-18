Orionids meteor shower is this weekend: Where and when to watch its peak

NEW YORK — Another dazzling display of the wonders of outer space will be visible from Earth in the coming days.

The annual Orionid meteor shower, which originates from Halley's Comet, is expected light up the night sky starting this weekend.

Considered by NASA as "one of the most beautiful showers of the year," the Orionids are the latest astronomical event this month, which already has included a strong solar storm that led to widespread northern lights, the Tsuchinshan-Atlas comet, and the brightest supermoon of the year.

"There's been a lot of great celestial events this year alone," Shawn Dahl, coordinator for NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, told ABC News, describing them as "a lot of glorious things to see in the sky."

The Orionid meteor shower is produced every year when Earth passes through the debris – composed of ice and dust – left behind by Halley's Comet, according to NASA.

When the debris trail intersects Earth's atmosphere, the debris disintegrates and creates streaks in the sky, according to NASA.

The intensity of the peak activity tends to vary, but they are "much higher than usual" this year, Elizabeth Macdonald, a space physicist with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, told ABC News.

In a normal year, the Orionids produce 10 to 20 showers per hour, but during exceptional years, such as 2006 to 2009, the peak rates were on par with the Perseids, at about 50 to 75 per hour, according to the American Meteorological Society (AMS).

The Orionids can be seen from both the Northern and Southern hemispheres without a telescope, according to NASA. In the Northern Hemisphere, face southeast, and if in the Southern hemisphere, face northeast.

However, the light from the supermoon, which began to wane on Friday, is expected to limit a lot of visibility, Macdonald said.

"The moon is going to bleach out a lot of meteors," she said.

But even with the full moon, "relatively bright" meteors from Orionid tend to streak across the sky, said Dahl, who does backyard astronomy as a hobby.

Traveling to the darkest spot possible will likely increase the chances of seeing the shower, Macdonald said. It is also important for stargazers to keep their eyes dark-adapted in order to see the meteors, which includes avoiding constant interaction with the bright screen of a cell phone, Dahl said.

"In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors," NASA advised. "Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse."

Awareness of the direction to look toward is important as well, Dahl said. The meteors tend to be "pointing back" as they're streaking through the sky, so looking toward the radiant in the sky – that is, the point where the paths of meteors appear to meet – will increase the chances of seeing them, Dahl said.

"You have to be kind of know the general area of the sky to look," Dahl said. "That's why [meteors] have a name."

The radiant of meteors is the constellation from which they appear to originate, according to NASA. For the Orionids, the radiant is the constellation Orion.

But it is not necessary to only look toward the radiant, as the Orionids are visible across the night sky, according to NASA, which advised viewing the Orionids from 45 to 90 degrees away from the radiant.

The Orionids tend to peak during mid-October every year, according to NASA, with the hours after midnight typically the best viewing times.

The meteor shower is expected to peak on Sunday and Monday, at which point the moon will be 83% full, according to the AMS.

The best time to see the meteor shower will probably be Monday night, once the supermoon has waned, Macdonald said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.