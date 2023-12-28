One stat you need to know for every team in Week 17 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns:

1:52 - Carolina Panthers

2:54 - Arizona Cardinals

5:18 - Washington Commanders

9:39 - New England Patriots

11:04 - New York Giants

12:19 - Los Angeles Chargers

14:15 - Tennessee Titans

15:05 - Chicago Bears

16:55 - Atlanta Falcons

18:42 - New Orleans Saints

20:18 - Green Bay Packers

22:29 - Las Vegas Raiders

24:58 - Denver Broncos

27:41 - Minnesota Vikings

29:57 - Houston Texans

32:34 - Pittsburgh Steelers

34:37 - Cincinatti Bengals

38:47 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

39:24 - Indianapolis Colts

41:46 - Seattle Seahawks

43:11 - Jacksonville Jaguars

46:56 - Los Angeles Chargers

49:13 - Buffalo Bills

51:49 - Kansas City Chiefs

53:13 - Dallas Cowboys

54:33 - Detroit Lions

59:57 - Miami Dolphins

1:00:37 - Philadelphia Eagles

1:01:33 - San Francisco 49ers

1:06:10 - Baltimore Ravens

1:08:25 - TNF Preview: Browns vs. Jets

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts