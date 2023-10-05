One stat to know for all 32 NFL teams in Week 5

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' on the pod with Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don providing one stat you need to know for every team heading into Week 5. The two also provide a full fantasy preview for Thursday Night Football:
1:15 - Stat Nerd Thursday
1:54 - Carolina Panthers
4:32 - Las Vegas Raiders
7:28 - Denver Broncos
9:15 - Minnesota Vikings
11:15 - New York Jets
14:40 - New England Patriots
15:30 - Cincinnati Bengals
21:00 - Arizona Cardinals
23:15 - New York Giants
26:24 - Green Bay Packers
27:50 - New Orleans Saints
29:08 - Houston Texans
31:38 - L.A. Chargers
33:24 - Jacksonville Jaguars
37:05 - L.A. Rams
38:15 - Atlanta Falcons
39:22 - Indianapolis Colts
41:45 - Pittsburgh Steelers
44:25 - Tennessee Titans
45:30 - Seattle Seahawks
49:20 - Dallas Cowboys
50:44 - Detroit Lions
54:25 - Miami Dolphins
56:09 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59:12 - Buffalo Bills
59:33 - Baltimore Ravens
1:01:11 - San Francisco 49ers
1:03:33 - Kansas City Chiefs
1:05:20 - Philadelphia Eagles
1:05:57 - TNF Preview: Bears vs. Commanders
