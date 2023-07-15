One police officer dead, two other cops in critical condition in North Dakota shooting

FARGO, N.D. — (FARGO, N.D.) -- Police in Fargo, North Dakota, say one of their own was killed in a shooting Friday, an incident that also critically injured two other officers and injured two civilians.

The suspect died as a result of the shooting which took place at the intersection of 25th Street South and 9th Avenue South, Fargo Police said in a press release overnight.

"A total of five individuals sustained injuries in this incident. The Fargo Police Department can confirm that one of its officers has died as a result of sustained injuries and two remain in critical condition this evening," the City of Fargo said in a statement regarding the shooting. "Two other involved civilians sustained serious injuries, including the suspect who has died as a result of the shooting."

Police initially evacuated residents in the area of the shooting during the investigation but confirmed shortly after that there was no longer a threat to the general public, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the identities of those involved are not being released at this time as the process of notifying family members is currently ongoing. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

The Fargo Police Department confirmed that they will not be releasing any additional information prior to a scheduled press conference on Saturday morning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

