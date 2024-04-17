One man dead, three injured after men on scooters open fire on corner in the Bronx: Police

NEW YORK — One man is dead, and three others were injured after men on scooters allegedly opened fire on them at a street corner in the Bronx, police said Tuesday night.

Four men were at a street corner at the intersection of Mount Eden and Townsend Ave in the Bronx when four people approached them -- also four men with two on each scooter -- NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley said at a media briefing.

The rear passenger of each scooter opened fire on the group, Gurley said, shooting 10 rounds.

Three of the men on the corner were shot in the leg, and one, who died from his injuries at a local hospital, was shot in the chest, according to Gurley. The deceased victim was 29 years old. The victims' ages range from 23-37 years old, according to the authorities.

After the shooting, the suspects, who were wearing masks, fled northbound on the scooters.

One male is in custody, but authorities are "unsure" if he is connected to the incident, Gurley said.

Police said they will continue to search for other suspects.

At Tuesday night's media briefing, a deputy commissioner said that as a result of the incident, they will bring back their community response teams who have been dealing with crimes that involve dirt bikes, ATVs and illegal scooters

