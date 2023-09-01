One dead, at least two injured in shooting at Austin business, authorities say

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed and another three others injured in a shooting near The Arboretum mall in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, officials said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one of them being the suspected shooter, interim police chief Robin Henderson confirmed during a Thursday evening presser.

Henderson, who was just confirmed as Austin Police Department's interim chief during Thursday's city council meeting, said, "There are indications that it happened in and around the Arboretum area."

The Arboretum Shopping Center is an outdoor mall in Austin, Texas.

An adult was transported to a local trauma facility with "critical, life-threatening injuries," Austin-Travis County EMS said. Two other adults were being evaluated for minor injuries, according to EMS.

Multiple agencies responded to the "critical incident" around 5 p.m. local time, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The scene remains an active crime scene and officials are urging people to avoid the area.

The relationship between the suspect and the victims still remains unclear at this time, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

