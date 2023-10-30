One dead, eight others injured in shooting at large party in Indianapolis, Indiana: Police

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and eight others are injured after a shooting at a large party in Indianapolis, Indiana, early Sunday morning, police said.

All nine victims are between 16-22 years old, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Samone Burris said. The conditions of those who are injured remain unknown, according to police.

After 12 a.m., police responded to reports of a large party. At the scene, officers heard shots fired and witnessed a large crowd fleeing the area, according to Burris.

One woman, who authorities believe was an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene. Several of those who were injured were transported to local hospitals via private transportation, police said.

Several people are in police custody at this time, Burris said, adding that multiple weapons were also recovered.

Authorities are early in their investigation, and more information is expected.

