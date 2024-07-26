National

Olympic flag appears to be upside down at 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Paris 2024 - Opening ceremony 26 July 2024, France, Paris: Olympia, Paris 2024, Opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics, The Olympic flag is hoisted at the opening ceremony. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

With the 2024 Olympics kicking off in Paris, things were already off to a tough start with an Opening Ceremony taking place in the pouring rain. But another snafu took place as the ceremony crept further towards a close: The Olympic flag was raised and flown, but upside down.

Members of the French military raised the competition's flag, with its five Olympic rings, at the Place du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower on Friday night. But something was askew, with the symbols two bottom rings flipped to the top.

It is unclear what caused the mistake, and it is also unclear whether they will be able to fix the issue with the ceremony ongoing.

