Ohio Haitian immigrants say they are afraid to leave home after recent backlash

NEW YORK — Haitian migrants residing in Springfield, Ohio, shared with ABC News their harrowing experiences of living in constant fear, expressing deep concerns about their safety that prevent them from venturing outside their homes.

In a town of more than 58,000 residents, threats of bombings and shootings led to the closure of city buildings and schools for several days. Wittenberg University canceled all activities on Sunday and classes on Monday as a precautionary measure.

James Fleurijean, a Haitian Community Help & Support Center member, stated that the continual spread of false and divisive statements from prominent politicians was fostering an environment of fear.

"I know some parents like for this period of time they're trying to keep their children home, like, by the time they see how things gonna be, like, wait for a couple of weeks to see if things that are calm down, or if things gonna escalate," Fleurijean said. "You see, that's why, like some parents, they don't even send their children to school, like, for this week."

Politicians, including former President Donald Trump, have heightened their fears. At the presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris last week, Trump claimed, "In Springfield, people are resorting to eating dogs, cats, and other household pets."

Trump did not specify the ethnicity of the migrants he claimed were eating pets in Springfield, but on X, his running mate JD Vance continuously raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services.

"Kamala Harris dropped 20,000 Haitian migrants into a small Ohio town and chaos has ensued," Vance said on X.

Vance appeared on NBC's Meet the Press and informed reporters that Ohio locals have been lodging complaints for at least a year now.

"I have heard firsthand from multiple constituents – people who made 911 calls a month ago, a year ago, who were making these complaints," Vance said. "I trust my constituents more than I do the American media that has shown no interest in what's happened in Springfield until we started sharing cat memes on the Internet."

ABC News spoke with a 28-year-old Haitian man who wanted to remain anonymous. He said he had come to Springfield from New Jersey less than a year ago to search for work. While waiting for ABC News, a passerby yelled "TRUMP" at him, he said.

The man mentioned that he used to see a lot of Haitians on the street, but he doesn't see them anymore. He believes they are afraid. He mentioned that the Haitian community has felt terrorized.

Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has dismissed the rumors about Haitian immigrants eating pets as nonsense. He says the discussion has to stop and the focus should be on moving forward, not dogs and cats.

"Ohio is on the move, and Springfield has really made a great resurgence with a lot of companies coming in," DeWine said. "These Haitians came in to work for these companies. They're very happy to have them there. And, frankly, that's helped the economy."

The majority of the 12,000 to 15,000 migrants who have arrived in Springfield over the past four years are from Haiti, according to the city of Springfield. These Haitian migrants left their country due to gang-related violence and poverty, in search of stability, safety, and job opportunities. They came to the U.S. under the Temporary Protected Status designation.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.