National

Numbers drawn for $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot

Lottery Jackpot FILE - A Powerball lottery ticket is dipslayed seen inside a convenience store, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga. An estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history will be up for grabs Wednesday night, April 3. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, FIle) (Mike Stewart/AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The numbers were drawn Wednesday night for an estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The numbers selected were: 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and the Powerball 15.

The jackpot has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million of winning the top prize. Since the last player won the jackpot Jan. 1, there have been 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers and hitting it rich.

Lottery officials note that thousands of people have won smaller prizes, which range from $2 to $2 million.

The $1.09 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $527.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!