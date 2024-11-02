Nuggets G Christian Braun dunked on Rudy Gobert so hard it nearly started a fight

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun dunked hard on Rudy Gobert, then celebrated in the face of Rudy Gobert. It led to some hard feelings in a rematch of a seven-game series from last year's playoffs.

In the fourth quarter of the Nuggets game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Braun found a lane to the basket that took him right by the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. That is usually a recipe for offensive disaster, but Braun muscled his way through for a thunderous, two-handed dunk that triggered audible gasps from the Target Center crowd.

Braun proceeded to celebrate by screaming and walking past the baseline, right into Gobert. The Frenchman took exception, laying hands on the 25-year-old guard and shoving him away.

Quick intervention by Timberwolves forward Jayden McDaniels and the officials prevented the situation from escalating, but both Braun and Gobert were assessed technical fouls in the aftermath.

Christian Braun and Rudy Gobert got into it after this play.



Double technical fouls were assessed. pic.twitter.com/lSCC7J4sNY — ESPN (@espn) November 2, 2024

It was a highlight play for the Nuggets, who took a 10-point lead a minute later. That was the end of the good, though, as the Timberwolves proceeded to erase the 10-point over the course of four minutes in what ended up being a 119-116 Minnesota win.

Gobert played a vital part in putting the Nuggets away, making both of his free throw with 10 seconds left and forcing reigning MVP Nikola Jokić into a difficult 3-pointer to end the game.

Rudy Gobert hits both free throws and defends Nikola Jokic forcing a tough three he misses - Wolves win pic.twitter.com/6JikqeA6tc — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 2, 2024

Gobert finished the game with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while Braun had 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds. Aaron Gordon led all scorers with 31 points, while Anthony Edwards had 29 points for the victors.