National

Northeast quake rattles residents: 'A roller coaster under my house'

By Nadine El-Bawab and Emily Shapiro, ABC News

Sunset in New York City Gary Hershorn/Getty Images (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

By Nadine El-Bawab and Emily Shapiro, ABC News

NEW YORK — The 4.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled the tristate area Friday morning left residents doubting what they had just experienced.

"I felt like there was a roller coaster under my house going 1,000 miles an hour," Carol Nicolaidis of Brooklyn, New York, told ABC News. "I first thought pipes were exploding under my house."

The earthquake that hit New Jersey Friday morning could be felt as far south as Washington, D.C., and as far north as Maine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"I was sitting in my living room and I saw the walls shaking; it felt like a wave," Nicolaidis said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the quake one of the largest on the East Coast in the last century.

There have been no reports of injuries or major infrastructure damage, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. But there were reports of "limited damage" in Lebanon, New Jersey, near the quake's epicenter.

Students at New York's Rye Country Day School thought the earthquake was "the coolest thing ever," Gail Sestito, dean of Grades 7 and 8 and a middle school science instructor, told ABC News.

"Many said they saw the lights shaking a little and the smart board vibrate. But mostly we heard it -- sounded like students running down the hall," she said.

There's a 46% chance there could be an aftershock of over 3.0 in magnitude within the next week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"If you feel an aftershock, drop to the floor, cover your head and neck, and take cover under a solid piece of furniture, next to an interior wall, or in a doorway," Adams said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!