No. 1 Georgia grinds out 13–12 win in defensive slog over Kentucky

After getting a stellar effort against No. 1 Georgia from his defense for 57 minutes on Saturday night, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops may have put a bit too much trust in that unit to get one more stop.

With 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Wildcats down 13–12, Stoops opted to punt from the Kentucky 48-yard line to pin Georgia deep and get the ball back. Wilson Berry's punt pushed Georgia back to its 15-yard line. But the Wildcats' defense couldn't get the stop it needed.

Carson Beck hit Dominic Lovett for a 33-yard gain and a first down at the Georgia 49-yard line to effectively clinch a 13–12 win in defensive slog at Lexington's Kroger Field. The Bulldogs extended their regular season win streak to 42 games and won their 28th consecutive SEC game.